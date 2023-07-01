CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Tiger Shroff Reacts As Fan Warns Him Against Baaghi 4, Asks Him Not To Do This 'Stupidity'
1-MIN READ

Tiger Shroff Reacts As Fan Warns Him Against Baaghi 4, Asks Him Not To Do This 'Stupidity'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 11:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Tiger Shroff assures fans that he will make them proud with Baaghi 4. (Photo: Instagram)

Released in 2016, 2018 and 2020 respectively, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi movies were widely loved by the audience.

Tiger Shroff has reacted to a fan who urged him not to do Baaghi 4. The ‘concerned’ fan had penned down an open letter to the actor suggesting a fourth Baaghi movie will be ‘stupidity’. Released in 2016, 2018 and 2020 respectively, Baaghi movies were widely loved by the audience.

Open Letter To Tiger Shroff Against Baaghi 4

Recently, a Tiger Shroff fan took to Twitter and penned down an open letter, requesting the actor not to do Baaghi 4. “This is very disappointing and I’d say this is stupidity of yours, you will gain your reputation back from Ganapath and BMCM (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan)etc film and then you will give Baaghi 4 downgrading your career (sic)," the fan wrote.

Arguing that a fourth Baaghi movie will be a ‘mistake’, the fan added, “During Heropanti 2 time, we Tigerians had high hopes, then after watching the trailer it goes down, then after film release we were highly disappointed and got lost. And now again you’re going to do the same mistake."

Tiger Shroff Reacts, Says ‘I’ll Make You Proud’

The open letter also caught Tiger Shroff’s attention who then reacted to it and asked the fan not to worry. He also assured that he will make his fans proud with Baaghi 4. “Hi khushi❤️thank you so much for your concern and advice. Don’t worry ill make you proud again✨will keep everything in mind," the actor wrote.

It should also be noted that the makers of the Baaghi franchise have not issued any official statement so far regarding the fourth installment.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will soon be seen in Ganpath along with Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan. The film will hit theatres on October 20 this year. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan along with Akshay Kumar in his pipeline.

