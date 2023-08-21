Tiger Shroff Sends Love To Ex-Girlfriend Disha Patani For Her New Song Kyun Karu Fikar

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani continue to remain good friends, despite their break-up. The duo were rumoured to be dating for a long time. Recently the former, took to his social media handle to give a big shout-out to Disha for her directorial debut with her new song Kyun Karu Fikar.

The actress recently dropped the music video of Kyun Karu Fikar. Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger shared the video and wrote, “Woah Congratulationss debut director! Love this @dishapatani #kyukarufikar.” Disha also re-shared Tiger’s story on her own Instagram account.

Disha’s looks from the video are super trendy and we want to steal all of the outfits that she has donned. The actors is seen going out and about the streets of Goa including the famous Parra road and the breathtaking beaches. She wears her million-dollar smile and lights up ever from effortlessly. The lyrics of the song are relatable for today’s youth, especially the ones who are carefree of all the judgements of the world and just want to focus on themselves.

Have a look:

Last month, Disha made headlines, when she was spotted with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. They were rumoured to be dating for a few years before parting ways last year. They were seen arriving together for this event in Delhi.

This year when, Disha celebrated her birthday, Tiger took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of them against the background of a crowd cheering for them. He wrote, “Only the best times ahead. Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday." He also tagged her and dropped a red heart emoji, while the song O Saathi played in the backdrop.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Tiger on the other hand has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.