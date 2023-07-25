Tiger Shroff To Play Cop Role In Ajay Devgn’s Next Singham Again? Here’s What We Know

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again has been in the news since it was announced. The film will star Ajay Devgn in the lead role. However, apart from him, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone will also be seen. Well, now there is a fresh update that Tiger Shroff has also joined the crew and will be essaying the role of a police officer in the upcoming movie.

Pinkvilla has exclusively reported, “It’s a cameo appearance for Tiger Shroff in Singham Again and Rohit plans to introduce him as a new cop to the universe. Much like his Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, Tiger Shroff too will have his own distinct identity in the cop universe with traits unique to his own personality.” The source further added that Tiger was also offered another cop franchise film, but he decided to go ahead with the Rohit Shetty universe.

The source further said, “It’s a schedule of combination dates with Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The trio will be shooting by September end/Early October and Tiger Shroff too will be joining them for a short 6 to 7-day period. Apart from the schedule of combination dates, Tiger will also be shooting for his personality entry sequence in Singham. He has some solo portions too in Singham Again, which eventually leads to the core conflict. He has allotted 12 days for the shoot and is ready for more as well as and when Rohit Shetty demands.”

Earlier in the day, Taran Adarsh shared an update regarding director Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film. He released an official statement made by Rohit Shetty Picturez which clarified that the film is still in the pre-production stage and refrained the media from making any premature star cast announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Rohit Shetty has established a cop universe in Bollywood with three of his big movies - Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi which starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar respectively. Reportedly, the shooting for Singham Again will start later this year and the movie will hit theatres during the Independence Day 2024 weekend. However, no official release date has been announced as of now.