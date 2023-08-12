Tiger Shroff With 'Partner' Kriti Sanon Ahead of the Ganapath Release

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff’s on-screen chemistry that initially set screens ablaze in their debut film Heropanti back in 2014 is poised to reignite hearts once again. The dynamic duo is making a much-anticipated comeback in the upcoming action-packed thriller, Ganapath: Part 1. The actors have taken to social media to share their enthusiasm about their upcoming collaboration.

In an Instagram post that has sent fans into a frenzy, Tiger Shroff shared an endearing video featuring himself and Kriti Sanon. The clip captured a light-hearted moment between the two stars. Kriti Sanon looked effortlessly elegant in an olive coord set paired with a chic white crop top while Tiger Shroff donned a casually stylish ensemble featuring a white t-shirt and classic denim jeans. Sporting sunglasses, the dup struck poses for the camera, freezing a moment of pure bonding before parting ways.

Tiger’s caption, “Almost time partner @kritisanon," accompanied the video, teasing fans with the impending excitement.

Kriti Sanon promptly reshared the video on her own social media account with the caption, “Time flies!! All grown up US! ."

Set in a dystopian future, Ganapath weaves a tale of relentless determination embodied by its protagonist, Ganapath. A skilful and unyielding vigilante, Ganapath embarks on a daring mission to dismantle a powerful criminal empire that has gripped the city in a web of terror. As Ganapath valiantly confronts the forces of darkness, he evolves into a symbol of hope for the oppressed, plunging into the depths of a shadowy realm where hope and darkness collide. Helmed by director Vikas Bahl, the film features Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Himanshu Jaykar in key roles.

Apart from Ganpath, Kriti Sanon is set to dazzle audiences with a multitude of projects. She will grace the screen in the designer Manish Malhotra’s directorial debut based on the life of late actor Meena Kumari, The Crew, and an untitled rom-com co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Meanwhile, Tiger’s project lineup includes Rambo and Baaghi 4. Ganapath is scheduled for a December theatrical release, his other film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in which he shares the screen with Akshay Kumar, is slated to grace theatres on the festive occasion of Eid in 2024.