Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha Shroff Duped Of Rs 58 Lakh, Files Police Complaint; Investivation Underway

Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff has filed a case of cheating at the Santacruz police station. The police report says that she was deceived of approximately Rs 58 lakh. The accused, Alan Fernandes, is facing charges under sections 420, 408, 465, 467, and 468 of the Indian Penal Code. The Mumbai police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and more information is expected to follow.

On November 20, 2018, the accused, Alan Fernandes, took over the position of Director of Operations at MMA Matrix Company. The MMA Matrix gym is owned by Tiger Shroff, but due to his commitments in the film industry, his mother Ayesha was overseeing the operations there. As per the police, Alan was employed by MMA Matrix to train martial arts recruits and was receiving a monthly salary of Rs 3 lakh.

The accused, under the guise of organising tournaments, managed to accumulate a substantial sum of money. A total of 11 tournaments were conducted in India and abroad through the company, resulting in a cumulative amount of Rs 58,53,591 deposited into the company’s bank account from December 2018 to January 2023.

In 2015, Ayesha had lodged a case of cheating and criminal intimidation against actor Sahil Khan (of Style, Xcuse Me fame). She accused him of not paying her dues, amounting to a whopping ₹4 crore.

On her Instagram account, Ayesha recently shared a video of son Tiger singing the collab of Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) by King and Nick Jonas. She captioned the video with a heartfelt message, saying, “My beautiful, kind, loving child. May the whole world see your light.

Ayesha Shroff is best remembered for her role opposite Mohnish Bahl in the film Teri Baahon Mein (1984). In 2000, she forayed into production with the movie Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, starring Govinda and Rinki Khanna. Unfortunately, her 2003 production Boom, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and marking Katrina Kaif’s Bollywood debut, was a commercial failure, which led her family to sell their house.