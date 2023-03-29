Tiger vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Face-off Film To Go On Floors In Jan 2024?

Rumour did the rounds that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be reuniting at Pathaan and Tiger for a stand-off film titled Tiger vs Pathaan. It is now reported that the film is very much in the making and will go on floors early next year. If this is true, Tiger vs Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh’s first film he has signed post the three comeback films of the year — Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “YRF isn’t talking about this project just yet because they have grand plans to announce it in a massive way but a lot of work has already started on Tiger vs Pathaan. We are expecting the film to start rolling in January 2024. Aditya Chopra is going to keep all details under wraps because this is the biggest Bollywood film that the industry has attempted to make in a long, long time. It is not every day that you get India’s biggest superstars SRK and Salman in one film!"

Shah Rukh is reprising his role as Pathaan for Tiger 3 as well. The film, slated to release this year, features a cameo by SRK. Recently, it was revealed that Shah Rukh will be shooting on a massive set with Salman. “YRF has quietly commissioned to build a massive set that will take about 45 days to build to shoot this scene in which Salman and SRK are set to do mind-boggling action," a trade source said.

“When Salman appeared in Pathaan to help SRK, all hell broke loose in theatres and people went into a frenzy seeing their biggest cinema idols beat people to a pulp! Now, it’s encore time in Tiger 3 and expect Salman and SRK to pull off crazy, adrenaline-pumping, high-intensity action sequences that will blow people’s minds,” they added.

It is to see how the film builds up to Tiger vs Pathaan.

