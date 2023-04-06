Tiger Vs Pathaan Trends Big As Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Fans Await The 'Biggest Blockbuster'

Two mighty Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set to lock horns in Yash Raj Film’s Spy Universe. Pathaan filmmaker Siddharth Anand has been roped in to direct the ambitious project ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan.’ While the plot of the movie remains unclear, the title indicates it might chronicle a fierce face-off between India’s two biggest superstars - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

On Thursday morning, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce that Sidharth Anand will be directing the film. He also revealed that the shooting of the movie will go on floors next year.

As soon as the announcement surfaced, the online fandoms of both superstars were left utterly rejoiced. So much so that the hashtag of the movie name ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’ instantly began trending on Twitter. Notably, fans have already declared it a ‘blockbuster’ in loading. While some expressed their excitement by using catchy phrases like, ‘Bring it on’, many also began speculating how much the movie will fare at the box office. Some believe it can become the first Hindi movie to surpass Rs 1500 crore nett at the box office. The predictions and the anticipation level for the upcoming project only continue to rise. Check out the hype below:

After seeing craze amongst ppl for Tiger in Pathaan it's clear that #TigerVsPathaan will destroy all the prev records at BO. Eid 2025 #SalmanKhan × #ShahRukhKhan BringItOn pic.twitter.com/GPxCmSPk5a— Nᴀᴠ Kᴀɴᴅᴏʟᴀ (@SalmaniacNav) April 5, 2023

#TigerVsPathaan ,, this film will collect more than 1500 cr pic.twitter.com/ivkxFRq7FU— Mr. X (@Srkian_MrX) April 6, 2023

This comes just a day after the official confirmation of Jr NTR joining the cast of War 2 created a tremendous buzz on social media. The RRR fame will star opposite Hrithik Roshan in the sequel of the 2019 blockbuster War, which is another addition to Yash Raj Film’s Spy Universe. What makes the news more exciting is that Brahmastra filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has been recruited to don the hat of the director for the project. It was just days ago when Mukerji revealed his plans of keeping the production of Brahmastra 2 on hold for joining another big project. But the director revealed the second and third installments of his fantasy trilogy will hit the big screens in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

The spy universe includes the first and second installments of Tiger film, War, and the recently released Pathaan. Including War 2, Tiger VS Pathaan becomes the seventh movie in the Umbrella franchise. The upcoming title of the universe includes Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, which will hit the big screens during Diwali 2023.

