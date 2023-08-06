Tigmanshu Dhulia Misses His 'Only Friend' Irrfan Khan On Friendship Day: 'Mera Koi Dost Ab Nahi Bacha'

It’s that time of the year again when you hold your friends close and acknowledge their importance in your life. On this year’s Friendship Day, Tigmanshu Dhulia is missing his best friend Irrfan Khan who passed away after a prolonged illness in 2020. The duo had worked together in some of the pathbreaking films from the Hindi film industry like Paan Singh Tomar and Haasil. The actor and film-maker expressed in his recent interaction that Irrfan Khan was his ‘only friend’.

Irrfan Khan was Tigmanshu Dhulia’s senior at National School Of Drama back in 1986. Despite that, the duo struck a close bond and the rest was history, “Apni jodi bass bann gayi, and we both grew in our personal and professional lives together," the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor told Hindustan Times. He also expressed,"Mera bhi koi dost ab bacha nahin hai… He was the only one jo meri saari galtiyon aur kamzoriyon ko jaanta tha (I do not have any friends now. He was the one who knew all my shortcomings and weaknesses). He knew all my plus and minus points. In front of him, I could just be myself. Now, when he has left us, it’s not an age when you make new friends,”

Emphasizing further on his bond with the late actor, Tigmanshu Dhulia recalled that Irrfan Khan had the ability to look through him, “He used to catch my mistakes at once. He had the ability to peep inside me and say everything to my face. Uske saamne main kuch lambi-lambi haank nahin paata tha… Par ab apni kamzoriyon ko chupaate hi rahunga as I can’t share with anyone (I could never show off in front of him, now I can’t talk about my weakness with anyone).”

Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020 in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. The actor is survived by his sons Babil and Ayaan, and wife Sutapa Sikdar.