Tigmanshu Dhulia is a renowned film-maker known mostly for his critically-acclaimed Irrfan Khan starrer film Paan Singh Tomar, a biopic about the eponymous athlete Paan Singh Tomar, a soldier in the Indian Army and seven-time national steeplechase champion, who later became a rebel against the system. Now the film-maker is gearing up to present another biopic but of the legendary director K.Asif who had helmed one of the most iconic films from the Indian subcontinent Mughal-e-Azam.

Talking about the same, Tigmanshu Dhulia shared his admiration in an interview with Hindustan Times. He expressed, “The film says a lot more than Salim and Anarkali’s love story. Then I came to know about some popular kissey (incidents) about the making of the film as well as K Asif, which intrigued me. Imagine, that man was a Class 5 or 6 dropout; tailoring was his craft, and he made just about two films in his life: Phool (1945), Mughal-e-Azam and Love and God (1986, released 15 years after he passed away in 1971).”

He added, “The film is said to be a magnum opus, but from where I see it, that man was a magnum opus — his vision, flamboyance, four marriages, fallout with (late actor) Dilip Kumar (who played Salim), and so many other things. Sometimes, I feel that he was sent by God with a farman (order) to make this masterpiece.”

Further, Tigmanshu Dhulia informed that he along with his co-writers is fleshing out the story and he would start working on it after his upcoming film Ghamasaan. The 55-years old film-maker shared, “Sadly, he (Keswani) died in Bhopal in May 2021 but Priti Sinha (Dhulia’s OTT series The Great Indian Murder producer) had taken its rights when he was alive. We (Dhulia with writers Kamlesh Pandey and Iqbal Rizvi) are working on the story."

As of now, besides Ghamasaan, Tigmanshu Dhulia will also be presenting his cult film Haasil in the form of an OTT series titled Garmi.

