Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer: Nawazuddin, Avneet Promise a Filmy Love Story Backed By Kangana

Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur are coming together for the first time for a quirky love story titled Tiku Weds Sheru. Set to release on Prime Video, the film is backed by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films. The trailer dropped today, June 14, and it promises a fun experience.

The trailer opens by introducing Sheru (Nawazuddin), a struggling actor in Mumbai trying to make ends meet with his career. His family finds him a bride, Tiku (Avneet), who dreams of becoming an actor. She appears to say yes to the marriage only because of her dreams to move out of Bhopal and find a footing in the film industry in Mumbai. The two get married and a series of events unfold thereafter.

Watch Tiku Weds Sheru trailer below:

The official synopsis of the movie reads: “Tiku Weds Sheru follows the journey of two eccentric and starry eyed characters - a dreamer Tiku (Avneet) and a hustler Sheru (Nawazuddin). The trailer showcases the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in the city of dreams, Mumbai. What started as the coming together of an unusual jodi, becomes the marriage of two souls."

“Tiku Weds Sheru is a comedy-drama that weaves elements of real life struggles that people go through with a unique love story. Tiku and Sheru, are very different personalities who have a common dream. What excited me about Sheru is that while personifying challenges faced by individuals aspiring to achieve success in the entertainment industry, he is relatable, brings his own set of quirks, and stands out as an endearing character.” said Nawazuddin Siddiqiui. “I am happy to have got to be a part of Manikarnika Films’ maiden project, work with Kangana (Ranaut) and be directed by Sai Kabir, who brings a fresh perspective to the story. It’s great that Tiku Weds Sheru will premiere on Prime Video, ensuring its accessibility to film enthusiasts worldwide.”

“While I have dabbled in a few TV shows and explored the digital space, Tiku Weds Sheru is a pivotal milestone in my career. Not only is it my first Hindi feature film as a lead actor, I also got the opportunity to work with industry stalwarts like Kangana Ma’am and Nawazuddin Sir. Also, the film will premiere globally on Prime Video, reaching a wider audience. What more can an actor ask for!” shared Avneet Kaur. “Working alongside Nawazuddin sir has been an enriching experience as an actor, I learned a lot from him. Although our pairing is unconventional, the audience will see a very beautiful relationship between Tiku and Sheru. They have a shared dream that brings them together; and the film is an exploration of their love and aspirations which audiences will enjoy watching.”