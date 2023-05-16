Tirupati MP Gurumurthy's Matangi Look, Akin To Allu Arjun's Pushpa Sequel Character, Viral

Telugu actor Allu Arjun is called Stylish Star for a reason. He aces each and every look that the character needs from him and oozes style and swag. His last film Pushpa: The Rise was a massive hit and made him a pan-India star. The Sukumar directorial was one of the most talked about Indian films of the year. Fans are eagerly anticipating the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. A few weeks ago, the production team of Pushpa: The Rule released a certain look for Allu Arjun in the film.

While the new avatar was in stark contrast to Allu Arjun’s otherwise stylish looks, people from the state of Andhra Pradesh immediately recognised it to be the Matangi get-up, which is practised at the Tirupati Gangamma jatara. The traditional attire piqued interest in the Matangi look and the Tirupati Gangamma Jatra and Allu Arjun’s look brought it national recognition. Many have tried to recreate the look in their reels and social media handles. And now, an MP from the ruling party has aced the look.

Attending the Tirupati Tathayagunta Gangamma fair, MP Gurumurthy donned the Matangi attire, now made famous by Allu Arjun.

The MP grabbed everyone’s attention with his Matangi look as he offered prayers to the river Ganga. MP Gurumurthy travelled from Ananta Vedhi to Gangamma Temple while being accompanied by the drumming and rhythmic sounds of Mangala instruments.

Locals in Matangi expressed interest in taking photographs with the MP in his Matangi look. The MP reportedly obliged the residents’ desire to take a picture by posing for them. The Tirupati Gangamma Jatara is a yearly folk festival held in Tirupati.

The festival typically takes place in May’s first and second weeks. The event is held in the Tataiahgunta Gangamma Temple in the temple city, and it honours the River Goddess. According to legend, the Goddess is the sister of Lord Venkateshwara, the god at the richest temple in the nation, located in Tirupati.