Title And 1st Look Of Honey Rose's Next Out Today

Actress Honey Rose has become one of the most sought-after names in the Malayalam film industry with her captivating personality and acting skills. She also keeps her A game on by wearing stunning outfits. 1983 fame director Abrid Shine has teamed up with the actress for his untitled upcoming project. The title and first look of this film will be unveiled today at 05:00 pm.

Honey Rose informed about the same in a post shared on Instagram on July 12. She wrote in the caption, “Totally Exhilarated!! Waiting for the fabulous 14th of July!! Stay tuned for the revealing first-look poster of my brand new movie!!"

Double Barrel fame actress Rachana Narayanankutty commented, “That’s wowwwww." Her fans dropped red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section,

Honey has not shared what role will she essay in this movie but there are reports that she will get to enact an extremely strong character. Reportedly, she will also reveal other details about the cast of this yet-to-be-titled film as well soon. Badusha Productions and Pen and Paper Creations have produced the project.

Besides this film, Honey has a couple of other projects as well in the pipeline. She will act in the Malayalam film Rani, written and directed by Shankar Ramakrishnan. Rani is currently in the post-production stage and is expected to release this year. Indrans, Urvashi, Maala Parvathi, Guru Somasundaram, Bhavana, and others will also act in this film. Vinayak Gopal is in charge of the cinematography while Mena Melath has composed the music for this film.

Director Shankar unveiled a motion poster of Rani on March 7 which shows an image of the queen from a deck of cards. “Let’s Tell a Story. The Story of…," he wrote in the caption.

More information about this movie is awaited.

Shanker is also producing the film alongside Vinod Menon and Jimmy Jacob under the Magictail Works production banner.