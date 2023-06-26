Title And Character Teaser Of Kichcha Sudeep's Nephew Sanchith Sanjeevi's Debut Film Unveiled

The title of Kichcha Sudeep’s nephew Sanchith Sanjeevi’s debut film, Jimmy, was unveiled on Sunday along with a character teaser. Sanchith himself will be directing the movie, which is set to go on the floors soon.

The actor has expanded a story originally intended for a short film into a complete feature film. His rugged appearance in the lead role leaves a strong impression at first glimpse.

There is a thumping background score for the teaser. Sanvi Sudeep, daughter of actor Kiccha Sudeep, has not only written the lyrics for the track but also sung it. Her performance on stage also received appreciation from the audience. The film’s music is provided by Vasuki Vaibhav, while the character teaser is shot by AJ Shetty. The remaining cast of the film is yet to be disclosed by the makers.

According to Sanchith, a few scenes were filmed using the latest technology available at that time, about eight years ago. The concept remained in Sudeep’s thoughts for a significant period, and he motivated Sanchith to take up the directorial role. The film can be described as a crime drama, although it doesn’t necessarily involve excessive violence. It shouldn’t be classified solely as an underworld film either. It incorporates emotional and familial aspects, revolving around a boy who, as an underdog, strives to discover his position in the world.

Sanchith Sanjeev is embarking on his directorial and acting journey with Jimmy, a contemporary tale of the gangsters-based plot. Kichcha Sudeep is ensuring that the spotlight shines on Sanchith, affectionately nicknamed “Kichcha Jr". Sudeep is so focused on promoting Sanchith that he has postponed the teaser release of his upcoming film. A few days back, he announced that the teaser for K46 will be revealed soon, but first, Sanchith’s announcement teaser will be released on June 25. Sudeep also tweeted that the hardworking team behind #K46 is eagerly anticipating sharing their work with the audience, and the date announcement for the film will be made on June 27.