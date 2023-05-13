Title For Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal's Romantic-Comedy To Be Revealed Tomorrow? What We Know

Fans of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are in for a treat. The much-awaited trailer for their upcoming romantic comedy, directed by Laxman Utekar, is set to be released soon. According to reports, it’ll release on May 15, at noon. Speculations about the film’s title have been circulating, ranging from “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" to “Luka Chuppi 2."

Sara took to her Instagram to share pictures with Vicky Kaushal and wrote, Kal milte hai ✌🏼⏰. Check out the post here:

Last year, there were speculations that Vicky and Sara would portray a married couple in the film, although no official confirmation has been made by the filmmakers. Additionally, the mode of release, whether in theaters or directly on an OTT platform, has not been disclosed by the makers yet. The details regarding the film’s storyline and release format are being kept under wraps, leaving fans eagerly anticipating further updates.

Last year, speculations were rife that Vicky and Sara would play a married couple in the film, although no official confirmation has been made by the filmmakers. Following Shah Rukh Khan’s confirmation of the revised release date for Jawan, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to reveal the new release date for Vicky and Sara’s films. Alongside his tweet, Taran also shared a fresh still of the reel couple from the project.

top videos

“VICKY KAUSHAL - SARA ALI KHAN: 2 JUNE RELEASE… Producer Dinesh Vijan’s #VickyKaushal - #SaraAliKhan starrer to release on 2 June 2023… Title will be announced on 16 May, #VickyKaushal’s birthday… Directed by Laxman Utekar,” he wrote.

The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar, is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023. Stay tuned for the official title announcement, which will put all the rumors to rest next week.