Title Motion Poster Of Malayalam Actor Dileep’s Next Out

September 05, 2023

Thankamani is a crime thriller based on true events.

The film, which was tentatively called D148, is titled Thankamani: The Bleeding Village.

Actor Dileep is known for his versatile and engaging performances in the Malayalam film industry. His fans eagerly wait for updates about his upcoming films. There’s news that Dillep is all set to star in an exciting film. According to reports, Dileep is collaborating with director Ratheesh Reghunandan for his next. Dileep’s highly-anticipated upcoming film’s title has been revealed recently. The film, which was tentatively called D148, is titled Thankamani: The Bleeding Village. The motion title poster of the film was released on social media. In the animated clip, a bus can be seen arriving in a village, which is stopped by the villagers. Later, we see that they burn it down. Police can be seen standing behind the villagers.

Thankamani is a crime thriller that is based on the real-life incident of a bus service dispute and the social ramifications that followed thereafter in the village of Thankamani in the Idukki district of Kerala on October 21, 1986. The whole incident shocked the entire nation. The film’s makers are trying to give justice to the people through the film.

Thankamani will have an ensemble cast of Neetha Pillai, Pranitha Subhash, Ajmal Amir, Siddiqui, Manoj K Jayan, Kottayam Ramesh, Major Ravi, Santosh Panicker, Mukhtar, Shiva Kamee, John Vijay, Sampath Ram, and more.

According to reports, the film is made on a massive budget, and huge sets have been designed on two and a half acres of land in Kattappana to film pivotal scenes. Thankamani has been shot at various locations till now, including Poonjar, Earattupetta, Kanjirappalli, Kottikal, Kuttikkanam, Peerumedu, Kattappana, and Kottayam CMS College.

The music in the project is by William Francis, and the cinematography of the film is handled by Manoj Pillai. Thankamani’s official release date has not been revealed yet. Currently, the shooting of the film is going on.

Dileep was last seen in the film Voice of Sathyanathan, which was directed by Rafi. Apart from Thankamani, he will also be seen next in Bandra, which will be released this year. Dileep has had an illustrious career spanning more than 30 years. Dileep has been a part of almost 150 films throughout his career.

