Title Of Ganesh's Next Will Be Revealed On Saturday: Director Srinivas Raju

Director Srinivas Raju is gearing up for the release of his untitled upcoming film starring Ganesh Kishan, popularly known as Golden Star. In an exclusive interview with News18 Kannada, Srinivas opened up about more details regarding this film. The director said that this movie will have an entirely different plot in comparison to Ganesh’s previous films. But the director added that there will be no particular genre to this film.

Srinivas said that his previously directed films also didn’t have any particular theme. The director informed me that he will reveal the title of this film on Saturday (July 10).

Viewers are also excited to know about the actress who will play the female lead in this movie. There are reports that two actresses have been roped in for the project. According to the reports, one of them is Malavika Nair who has done a few films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam industries.

Srinivas did not share any details regarding the names of actresses and the concept of the film as well. The director said that the film has gone on floors and will share the rest of the details on Saturday. According to Srinivas, he plans to wrap up the shooting of his film in 80 days.

On the technical front, Shankar Prasad is in charge of the cinematography while Arjun Janya will score the music for the film. According to the reports, actors Giri Shivanna and Sadhu Kokila have also joined the cast of the movie. Srinivas is quite synonymous with directing crime-oriented films. Viewers will be looking forward to seeing what different themes he will pick this time as a filmmaker.

As of now, the makers are reportedly searching for another actress besides Malavika to play the second lead in this film. On the other hand, talking about the male lead Ganesh, the actor is famous for his comedy and family entertainers. Also, he has amassed a massive fan following with his romantic films. He will also be seen in the film Baanadariyalli which is in the production phase currently.