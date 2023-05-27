Title Of Mahesh Babu's Next To Be Unveiled On Father Krishna Murthy’s Birth Anniversary

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is set to light up the silver screens yet again in his upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB28. Mahesh Babu has joined hands with ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the much-anticipated project. The actor-director duo has previously delivered two blockbuster films, namely Athadu and Khaleja. With SSMB28 marking their third collaboration together, the audience is expecting a high-octane actioner. Now, the excitement has turned a notch higher for Mahesh Babu fans as the makers have announced that SSMB28’s title will be revealed on May 31. Interestingly, the day also marks the actor’s late father, Krishna Murthy’s 80th birthday.

Production company Haarika & Hassine Creations tweeted the announcement on May 26 with an eye-catchy poster of Mahesh Babu. “SSMB28 Title will be revealed by all of you, super fans at theatres near you on 31st May in a never before way! Stay tuned for more exciting updates,” read the tweet. The poster captured Mahesh Babu in a rugged avatar, emerging out from a cloud of dust in complete swagger. He sported a pair of sunglasses and smoked a cigarette in style.

A Smashing Euphoria is all set to begin!! #SSMB28 Title will be revealed by all of you, SUPER FANS at near you on in a Never before way! Stay tuned for more exciting updates Super @urstrulyMahesh #Trivikram @hegdepooja… pic.twitter.com/m0u41bGfGn — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) May 26, 2023

Mahesh Babu presumably wants to make a tribute to his late father by choosing May 31 as the date of SSMB28’s title revelation. Krishna Murthy, who was also a talented actor by profession, breathed his last on November 15, 2022. He suffered from cardiac arrest and passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Many members of the film fraternity expressed their condolences on his demise.

Speaking of SSMB28, the film is touted to be a visual spectacle. Produced by S Radha Krishna, under the banners of Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film’s music is crooned by S Thaman. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the action drama boasts a cast ensemble of Pooja Hegde as the lead actress, accompanied by Jagapathi Babu and Sreeleela in important roles. Bollywood actor John Abraham is making his Telugu debut with SSMB28.

Although the makers have not yet confirmed the release date of SSMB28, sources claim that the Mahesh Babu-starrer is likely to hit the big screens next year on January 13 on the occasion of Sankranti.