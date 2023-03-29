South superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to reunite with director Trivikram Srinivas after 12 years for his upcoming project SSMB28. A couple of days ago, Mahesh Babu treated his fans to a new announcement on Instagram. He shared the release date of the upcoming film and captioned the first look poster, “13.01.2024! Save The Date." The actor looked intense in the movie poster, donning sporting glasses.

But that is not it. Here’s another good news for the fans out there. According to sources, many names are being floated regarding the tentatively titled SSMB28. While some names have already been floated such as Arambam, Amma Odi, Amaravati Atu Itu and Guntur Karam, it seems that the team has finalised the name Amaravati Atu Itu. Sources also revealed that the team is planning to announce the same on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

Fans of the actor and director are eagerly awaiting the release of the film, and the announcement has sparked interest on social media. In the South film industry, Mahesh Babu has a huge fan base, and his collaborations with Trivikram Srinivas have always been well-received by audiences. Hence, SSMB28 is expected to be a smash hit, breaking many box office records.

Mahesh Babu has appeared in a variety of films and is well-known for his versatile performances. He has appeared in several blockbuster films including Pokiri, Dookudu and Bharat Ane Nenu. Babu has also received numerous acting awards, including multiple Nandi Awards and Filmfare Awards. His films are known for their high production values, compelling storylines and entertaining performances.

Talking about his most recent film, he was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata which was released last year. Despite being one of the most anticipated films, its release left netizens disappointed. The film was directed by Parasuram Petla and starred Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. In supporting roles, Samuthirakani, Nadiya Moidu, Vennela Kishore and Naga Babu appeared in the film.

