Title Of Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film Confirmed? Here's What We Know

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s latest film Bro hit the silver screens on July 28. Now, the actor is all set to appear in an upcoming film whose title has recently been unveiled as They Call Him OG. Noted film critic and journalist Manobala Vijayabalan has shared the poster revealing the title of the film. But no official information has yet to be revealed by the makers.

Sharing the poster he wrote, “They Call Him #OG title CONFIRMED." Several social media users have commented on the poster. One user wrote, “I hope this one is better than # PawanKalyan’s previous #TheyCallHimOG"." Another user commented, “Just wow." One user also added, “OG Original Gangster will break Bollywood Tollywood all records for sure."

Directed by Sujeeth, the film will reportedly star Priyanka Mohan as the female lead of the film. Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman and others will also be seen playing significant roles. The music will be composed by S Thaman and the cinematography of the film will be handled by Ravi K Chandran. Produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, They Call Him OG is expected to release in December.

Pawan Kalyan’s previous film Broa, also featuring his nephew Sai Dharam Tej, has been garnering tremendous success at the box office since its release last week. It has attained a remarkable feat by grossing Rs 100 crore worldwide and surpassing the Rs 70 crore mark (nett) in India. Even during the weekdays, the film continues to perform exceptionally well, consistently earning over Rs 2.50 crore nett in India.

Pawan Kalyan is known for films including Attarintiki Daredi, Gabbar Singh, Johny and Jalsa. He made his acting debut with the 1996 film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. Soon, he is going to star in upcoming films including Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and an untitled film. Some of his other notable releases include Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Gopala Gopala, Teen Maar, Panjaa and Katamarayudu.