Title - Telugu Star Varun Tej To Get Engaged With Lavanya Tripathi In June; Wedding Later This Year?

Love is in the air for south stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Reports about Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s rumoured relationship are making rounds for a while now, but it seems like the wait is finally over. As per reports, the couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level as they will have an engagement ceremony in June, followed by a wedding at the end of 2023. Fans and media are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation regarding this much-awaited union, which is expected to be a grand affair.

As per Pinkvilla, the couple has been spotted together at various parties and family events in the past, but have always denied being in a relationship but claimed they are “just friends." After keeping their fans and the media guessing for quite some time, it appears that the couple is finally prepared to take a major step forward and make their relationship official.

The engagement and wedding ceremonies of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are expected to be star-studded affairs, with some of Tollywood’s biggest names in attendance. According to reports, industry heavyweights such as Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej are expected to grace the occasion, given their close bond with Varun Tej. Meanwhile, Lavanya Tripathi shares a special bond with Varun’s sister, Niharika Konidela.

The rumoured couple have not only been linked romantically but also professionally, as they have shared screen space in movies like Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Mister. The duo has been praised for their chemistry on-screen and their performances have won the hearts of audiences.

In an interview with India Today, Lavanya Tripathi, had once laughed off the speculation surrounding her wedding. She asked, “Why is everyone talking about my wedding? “ She felt that a marriage is something organic that happens with time and that she has been lucky because her “parents never forced me to get married.”

Having been in the Telugu industry for a decade, Lavanya acknowledged that people might think that she should get married, but she finds it funny.

The excitement among Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s dedicated fan base is undeniable and everyone is eagerly waiting for an official confirmation.