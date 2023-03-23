There’s more than one reason to be excited about Bad Manners, the upcoming Kannada action thriller. The first is the return of director Duniya Suri, who promises to bring his A-game with actor Abishek Ambareesh as the film’s lead. The second reason is that the film reunites Suri and music composer Charan Raj who have managed to carve out a niche for themselves in just two collaborations. Charan Raj and Suri are back together with another super-exciting track in Bad Manners, following the very impressive and equally successful soundtracks of Tagaru and Popcorn Monkey Tiger. Judging by the first single, which was released on March 22, the film has some great music in store.

The debut single is also the title track of Bad Manners, proving that the duo has hit the ground running. The song has all the elements of a chartbuster, including funk, glamour, and attitude. The iconic Usha Uthup lends her power-packed vocals and adds her trademark texture to the song. Akash Jacob joined her in giving his voice to the title track.

Within just a day, the video has received over a million views and the comments section has been filled with love from fans. One of them commented, “Only Charan Raj and Ajneesh Loknath will compose unique music in KFI.” Another wrote, “Most Underrated Music Composer In Sandalwood - Charan Raj.” One more wrote, “Instant hit music, lyrics, singers, every other technician. All the best to the BAD MANNERS team.” Another one commented, “What a music from Charan Raj, especially the beats… Surprise is Usha madam, she is brilliant in this song. Superb. Suri & Charan raj combo is brilliant.”

Dhananjay Ranjan’s lyrics complement Charan Raj’s groovy beat perfectly, and it’s clear that the composer channelled his inner Michael Jackson for this song. Netizens are also blown away by what the talented team has created.

Rachita Ram and Priyanka Kumar star as the female leads in the film. Shekar S handled the cinematography and Deepu S Kumar edited the film. Sudhir K M is the film’s producer. Fans are very excited about the film, but the release date has not yet been set. According to reports, Abishek has undergone extensive training to play his role in the film. He will reportedly portray a cop in the film.

