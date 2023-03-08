Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor starrer much-awaited film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar has finally been released in theatres today! RK and Shraddha fans have been super excited to witness the fresh pairing on screen. The movie’s first reactions and reviews are also deeming the flick a blockbuster hit. And now, the early figures of the first-day collection seem to cement the audience’s view.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the early box office collection of the film. He tweeted the film’s collection from morning till 5:15 pm. He noted the mega 3 cinema chain’s individual earnings and totalled it to form the amount collected by the film in the first half of its release. The collection amounts to Rs 5.40 crores which is an impressive amount.

Taran wrote in his tweet, “#TJMM at national chains… Day 1… Update: 5.15 pm… #PVR: 2.58 cr #INOX: 1.80 cr #Cinepolis: 1.02 Total: ₹ 5.40 cr Nett BOC. Note: #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar evening shows expected to show very good occupancy… #Delhi #NCR in FF mode already.:

News18’s review of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar reads, “Ranbir Kapoor, the blue-eyed Kapoor boy, might have just touched his forties but we fondly recount his chocolate boy avatar in Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). And ten years after impressing almost everyone as Bunny, he is back to his lover boy image, this time as Mickey in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Luv Ranjan’s latest directorial outing fills up the vacuum left by the dearth of rom-coms in Bollywood. Sometimes, it’s sheer delight to stop exercising the grey matter trying to crack whodunits and demystifying psychological thrillers, and rather indulging in a tub of vanilla ice-cream under a warm, fuzzy duvet. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is just that."

“Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar might be a good-looking, shining and sanitised story about love, heartbreak and family ties in an urban and plush setting, but Luv doesn’t shy away from digging deep into the messiness, nuances and complexities of modern day relationships. It might not be risky, novel and experimental but it is fun, frothy and unpretentious in its appeal, and smells of formula in all its glory. Go for it because sometimes, regular can be better than gourmet and comfort and honesty maybe more sublime than sublimity itself."​

Read all the Latest Movies News here