Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is going strong at the ticket window since its release. The Luv Ranjan directorial has minted nearly 70 crores on its 5th day and is now eyeing to enter the 100-crore club by the next weekend.

Trade analyst Tara Adarsh took to his social media handle and wrote, “#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar packs a solid number in its extended weekend… Biz on Sat and Sun gave the film that extra push… Weekdays crucial, all eyes on Mon… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr, Sat 16.57 cr, Sun 17.08 cr. Total: ₹ 70.24 cr. #India biz. #TJMM.”

The film sees Ranbir Kapoor share the screen with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The movie also starred Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles and marked the debut of comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi.

News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “What lifts Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is its cast. Ranbir as Mickey is in top form. Not only does he make the film look extremely good but he delivers a performance that makes you realise that nobody but only this Kapoor boy could pull it off with such finesse, earnestness and ease. There might not be much scope for a heavy-duty performance in a rom-com but that’s where the irony lies. Kapoor is so in his own skin that you hardly feel that he putting up a show. He’s funny and sassy and hits the ball out of the park in the emotional scenes too. Once again, he steals the show with his brooding eyes (barring the washboard abs, of course). And a special mention to his comic timing too! It would be rather sad and even unfair to his audiences if he stops doing rom-coms going ahead."

Ranbir Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of his next film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor on the other hand will be seen in Stree 2.

