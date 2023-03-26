Comedian Kapil Sharma’s show has been one of the most widely watched shows on television currently. The latest episode of Kapil’s show was graced by superstar Raj Babbar and his children Juhi, Aarya, and Parteik. The Babbar family impressed everyone as they walked into the show in their stylish avatars. Kapil introduced the Babbar family and asked them some fun questions. Amid this, Aarya Babbar was seen taking a jibe at his half-brother Prateik on his fitness videos, leaving their dad Raj Babbar, Kapil and the audience in splits.

In a video posted on Sony TV Official’s Instagram handle, Kapil is seen asking Prateik about practicing Brazilian self-defense martial art jujutsu, which he jokes that he heard that name for the first time. “Iski kya zazurat thi, aapke paise phasey hue the kahi producer de nahi raha tha? (What was the need for this? Did you not get paid by the producer?). To this everyone starts laughing when Prateik starts to explain how its a self-defense martial art.

Meanwhile, Aarya interupts Prateik in between and adds, “Jo iske videos hein trainer ke saath, usme iska trainer isko pakarke maarta hi rehta he… toh tu paise isko kis baat ke deta he?" (In his videos, he is always beaten by the trainer, then what do you pay him for?) Aarya’s response made everyone erupt in laughter.

The caption read, “Aaj raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, Kappu ke sawaalon ka jawaab kya de paayenge Prateik Babbar? Dekhiye comedy se bhari aaj ki shaam mein!" (watch if Kapil’s questions will be answered by Prateik Babbar). Aarya also tweeted the clip on his Twitter, and said, “The Babbars on the #KapilSharmaShow promise fun times & roaring laughs! Catch us on @SonyTV this weekend, 9:30 pm!"

Take a look:

During the show, Kapil asked Juhi, who also attended the show, how she convinced her dad for her marriage with Anup Soni. She responded by saying that he first made Aarya and Prateik fight with Raj for Anup. “Pehle mene Aarya and Parteik ko Anup se milwaya and phir unhone ladai ki papa se unnke lie” she added. Prateik added and said “Haan humne hi Anup ke lia papa se ladai ki thi”.

