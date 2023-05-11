TMKOC Fame Jennifer Mistry Makes SHOCKING Claim Against Asit Modi, Says 'He Told Me, Kiss Kardu...'

Ever since Jennifer Mistry has levelled sexual assault allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker Asit Kumarr Modi, she has left everyone shocked. Now, in her latest interview, Jennifer, who used to play the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the popular sitcom, has made some fresh shocking allegations.

Speaking to Times Now Digital, Jennifer claimed that Asit Modi once told her that he wishes to kiss on her hands. Not just this, the actress also claimed that the producer also called her into his room once. “He once said, ‘Aaj toh anniversary nahi hai. koi guilt nahi hai, aa jao room mein. The next day, he says aap bohot sundar lag rahi ho, tumhare hoth bohot sundar hai, mann kar raha hai pakadh ke kiss kardu’ and I was shaking," she said. (He once said today it’s not your anniversary, so no guilt, come to the room. The next day, he says, ‘You are looking very beautiful. Even your lips are looking beautiful that I feel like holding and kissing them," she claimed.

“Asit Modi sent me a notice after I quit the show. So my lawyer suggested replying to the notice or filing an FIR and going to the media. So, I decided to reply to the notice where my lawyer asked me to write down the incidents that took place in the last 15 years. When my lawyer read it, he said that it was a pure case of sexual harassment as Asit Modi is directly asking you to come to his room," the actress added.

Earlier today, Asit Modi also reacted to Jennifer’s allegations. In his official statement, Modi called these accusations ‘baseless’ and said that he will take legal action against the actress. “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations,” he said.