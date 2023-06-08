TMKOC Sets Is a 'Male Chauvinist' Place? Former Director Malav Rajda Breaks Silence

Controversies surrounding Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been making headlines for a long time now. It all started after jennifer Mistry accused Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment. Later, Bawri aka Monika Bhadoriya also called the popular sitcom a ‘male chauvinist’ place. However, in a recent interview, the show’s former director Malav Rajda opened up about the accusations and explained how there can be different point of views.

“Kahi bar kya hota hai, actors often think from their point of view, humko sab sochna padhta hai. Aaj agar combination shoot karna hai jaha gents bhi ho, ladies bhi ho, humlog gents ka close pehle kar lenge kyunki agle din subah gents ka call time jaldi hoga and ladies ka late see hoga. But they don’t understand this, unko lagta hai ki wo log ayese hi baithe hai and udhar gents log ka shooting ho gaya," Malav told Pinkvilla.

Malav further explained that the show has become male-centric ever since Disha Vakani’s exit. “Kyunki after Daya, the show became more male-centric, be it Bhide or Jethalal or Popatlal. Unke story bhi zyada hoti hai aur kaam bhi. They are working more hours. So, as a director, I have to see that they remain fresh. Male chauvinistic bolke ayesa kuch nahi hai," he added.

He also argued that scenes are shot also on the basis of seniority. “Aaj agar Jethalal ka scene hai toh Dilip bhai ka pehle karna padhta hai kyunki wo senior actor hai. Wo mahiney ke 26 din shoot karta hai, so he needs to be fresh. But ladies log, mahine ke 10-12 din shoot karte hai. Toh kabhi kisiko lagta hai ki yaar, humara pehle nahi huya," Malav stated.

This comes days after in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Monika Bhadoriya alleged that females are not respected on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and said, “They do not value females. If a female actor is done with her shoot, they ask them to stay back. They try to finish male actor’s shoot first. Come what may, they do not value females there."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows which has been running successfully for over 15 years now.