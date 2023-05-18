TMKOC Star Monika Bhadoriya Makes SHOCKING Claims About Asit Modi, Says 'Misbehave Karte The...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) star Monika Bhadoriya, known for playing the role of Bawri in the show, has made some jaw-dropping allegations against the comedy show’s creator Asit Kumarr Modi. Monika claimed that she was treated brutally on the sets of the show. Her claims come shortly after another TMKOC actress, Jennifer Mistry, accused Asit of sexual harassment.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Monika claimed that she didn’t get her due payments worth Rs 4 to 5 lakhs even after three months of her leaving the show in 2019. “I have fought for my money for over a year. Unhone har artist ka paisa rok rakha hai - whether it was Raj (Anadkat), Gurucharan (Singh) Bhai - sirf torture karne ke liye. Unke paas paise ki kami nahi hai,” she said.

Monika described her experience as ‘hell’ and added that they did not show empathy when her mother was hospitalised for her cancer treatment. “I would spend the night at the hospital and they would call me early in the morning for a shoot. Even if I would say I am not in the right state of mind, they would force me to come. The worst part was that even after coming on shoot, I would wait, mera kuch kaam hi nahi hota tha,” she said.

The actress said that after her mother died, Asit did not call her to offer his condolences. Instead, a week later, he called her to ask her to report to the sets. “I was in a trauma but he only called me seven days after my mother’s death, asking me to report on the set. When I said I wasn’t in condition, his team said, ‘Hum aapko paisa de rahe hai, hum jab chahe aap ko khada hona padega chahe aap ki Mummy admit ho ya koi.’ I went to the set because I had no option and I would just cry everyday. Upar se unka torture and misbehave bhi karte the.They would call me on the set an hour before the call time. Itni gundagardi hai unke set pe. He (Asit) says ‘I’m a God’,” Monika added.

The TMKOC star decided to quit the show when she realised that she couldn’t handle the people anymore. “Maine bola mujhe kaam hi nahi karna aisi jagah jaha pe aapko kaam karke aisa lage ki issey better suicide karlo. Jo koi aaraha hai badtameezi se baat kar raha hai, sohil sabse badtameezi se baat karte hai,” she said.

Monika added that the cast will not speak against Asit. Addressing Jennifer’s claims, Monika added, “Jennifer (Mistry Bansiwal, actor) ji ne bhi baat nahi ki when others left the show. Jab unke saath jeezein hui toh wo boli. Sabko apni job bachana hai. Jitna torture unhone kiya hai kisi ne nahi kiya hai." She went on to claim, “Unhone mere saath bohot ganda behave kiya hai. And their EP Sohil Ramani is the worst. Bohot badtameez hai wo. Unhone toh Natttu kaka ko bhi abuse kiya tha."

top videos

Asit and the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is yet to react to the claims.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).