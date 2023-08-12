To Birthday Boy Chris Hemsworth, A Hilarious Message From Wife Elsa Pataky

Turning 40 is a milestone worth celebrating and Chris Hemsworth, known for his iconic role as Thor in MCU, certainly knows how to do it in style. The Australian actor marked his special day with a memorable day of surfing alongside his younger brother, Liam Hemsworth and a group of close friends in Byron Bay, Australia. Amid the flood of birthday wishes from his fans, it was his wife and model, Elsa Pataky, who stole the show with a playful Instagram post. Pataky shared a humorous selfie with Chris, capturing the moment he looked shocked, hand over his mouth and teased the Extraction star in her caption.

She wrote, “That’s exactly the face a made when I turned 40 my love. But don’t worry, it’s gonna be ok. I’ll be here for you too hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets, even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday Chris Hemsworth.”

Chris Hemsworth also took to Instagram to share a delightful series of snapshots with cakes. The actor thanked his well-wishers who shared good wishes.

The actor wrote, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes. Another lap around the sun and still going strong. I can safely say not a single piece of cake made it through the night."

For those not aware, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth’s love story began in 2010 when they were introduced and by December, they took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot. The two stars married while holidaying in Australia. Fast forward to the present, the couple shares three children, an 11-year-old daughter India and nine-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan.

Chris Hemsworth recently appeared in Extraction 2 and during a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor spoke about Thor’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He stated, “I’ve got to be careful how I word that because I have no idea what’s happening in the next phase. There’s always conversations, like with Extraction. Before anything is official, people are throwing around ideas. But officially, I don’t know."

He highlighted that he doesn’t want to portray the character until audiences become tired and start rolling their eyes at his screen appearance. He expressed that if the audience desires to see more of the character and if there’s an exciting concept, then he’ll play it.