To Dear Amaal, A Loving Birthday Wish From Husband Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan is currently riding high on the success of his latest web series, Guns and Gulaabs. The actor mesmerised the audience with his portrayal of Arjun Varma, a character who wears many hats: an affectionate husband, a doting father, and a no-nonsense cop. He even proved to be a doting husband in real life. On his wife Amaal Salmaan’s birthday, the actor dedicated a heartwarming post to her.

On Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan shared a series of pictures. In the photographs, the couple was seen twinning in white, radiating an aura of love and togetherness. The actor donned a printed white shirt paired with white shorts, exuding charm and style. Amaal, on the other hand, looked stunning in a white maxi dress, perfectly complementing her husband’s attire. Both sported sunglasses to complete their OOTDs. The second picture captured a heartwarming moment as Dulquer Salmaan lovingly gazed at Amaal while she flashed a warm smile for the camera.

Alongside the photos, Dulquer Salmaan penned a touching birthday message for his wife. He expressed his admiration for Amaal, acknowledging her unwavering energy and dedication towards their family. The actor wrote, “Ammmmm!” “Mammaaaaa!” The two most common sounds in our house. No matter how exhausted you are or how long your day has been you always find the energy for us. We’ve now celebrated you a dozen times. I see you growing each day but never changing who you are. You play so many roles in life effortlessly. Your quiet strength and your innate ability to nurture are what bring so many people into our lives. Thank you for always being you. Wishing you the happiest birthday Am! I love you long time!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

The heartwarming post quickly garnered immense love and affection from Dulquer’s fans. One user wrote, “Made for each other,” while another commented, “Your love is truly inspiring for others.” A fan comment read, “How adorable,” accompanied by a heart emoji. Many have sent their best wishes to the couple on this special occasion.

Previously in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Dulquer Salmaan spoke about his marriage. The actor mentioned that his wife, Amaal, is five years younger than him. He said that when he was in Class 12, she was in Class 7. Dulquer also talked about not wanting an arranged marriage and how he frequently met Amaal while walking around Chennai during that time.

Work-wise, Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for an exciting lineup of projects. The actor will be seen in Venky Atluri’s upcoming film, Lucky Bhaskar. The actor is also set to share the screen with iconic actors Mohanlal and Mammootty in an untitled crime thriller film helmed by Vysakh.