To Denise And Kevin Jonas, A Heartwarming Wish From Daughter-In-Law Priyanka Chopra

Keeping us updated with heartwarming family moments, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a source of inspiration. The actress frequently treats her followers to endearing snapshots featuring her in-laws, Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr. This time, Priyanka Chopra added a family photograph featuring her Denise, Kevin and Nick Jonas to mark her in-laws’ wedding anniversary.

In the picture, the trio adorned Indian attire. Denise Jonas looked graceful in a golden-beige silk saree, while Kevin Jonas Sr. donned a classic black suit. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra donned Western outfits. The heartfelt caption accompanying the post was: “Wishing you endless love and happiness on your anniversary! @papakjonas @mamajonas."

But the celebrations didn’t stop there. Priyanka shared another endearing picture with her mother-in-law, Denise. The snapshot captured a heartwarming hug between the two women. The picture depicted the strong bond they’ve built over the years. Accompanying the photo was a simple and sweet caption: “Angel."

Later, the actress also extended her well-wishes to her brother-in-law, Joe Jonas, who was also celebrating his birthday on the same day as his parents’ wedding anniversary. Sharing a lovely picture of Joe, Priyanka added a warm caption: “Happy Birthday Joe… Wishing you the best of everything! Loads of love."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas started dating in May 2018 and just two months later in July 2018, Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra. By December of that very year, the Bollywood actress and American singer tied the knot in a lavish ceremony. In January 2022, the power couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy.

Work-wise, after her recent appearance in Love Again alongside Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, Priyanka Chopra is now preparing for a grand return to Bollywood. Her upcoming project, Jee Le Zaraa, helmed by Farhan Akhtar, will showcase the actress alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film is a spiritual successor to the 2011 blockbuster Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which featured Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol in the lead roles.