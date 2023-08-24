To Fiance Shane Gregoire, A Heartfelt Birthday Message From Aaliyah Kashyap

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire in Bali in May this year. Aaliyah announced the big news via her Instagram handle. Today, Aaliyah shared a cute post for fiancé Shane Gregoire as he turned 24. She took to Instagram to express love for Shane with a series of photos. “Happy 24th birthday to my fiancé, my best friend & the best dad to our babies (their pets). I love you so much forever & always," she wrote.

Within no time, Shane noticed the post and commented: “Aww thank you my girl. I love you so much." Shane is a US-based entrepreneur. One of the photos from Aaliyah’s recent post is a mirror selfie she clicked while her fiance Shane planted a kiss on her head. Another beautiful photo is of the duo kissing, from their engagement party in Mumbai. Along with several other photos, there are also adorable pictures of Shane with their beloved pets.

Aaliyah’s father, director Anurag Kashyap had revealed that he had no idea about his daughter’s engagement till she shared it on social media and it caught him off guard. He also jokingly said that he was thankful that he was even invited to their engagement party.

The young couple often shares photos from their dates, vacations, and everyday lives on a regular basis with fans on social media. They also co-parent two pets, a dog named Cosmo and Kai, a cat. Shane is an entrepreneur and runs a software music company, Rocket Powered Sound. Aaliyah, who’s Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife editor Aarti Bajaj’s daughter, has her own YouTube channel where she posts videos related to lifestyle, beauty, and fashion content. She is also a social media influencer.

In a recent Q&A video on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah shed light on their wedding plans and her health issues. She shared that she has been gaining weight as a result of her PCOD issue and has been trying to work on it. On being asked about her wedding, she said that they had tentatively decided to get married in February 2025. She also shared that they intend to blend Hindu and Christian ceremonies, respecting each other’s cultural backgrounds.