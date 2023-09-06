To ‘Jawan’ Shah Rukh Khan, A Good Luck Note From Dharmendra

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is one of the most highly anticipated movies, leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience on the edge of their seats with its captivating songs. Fans are eagerly waiting to see more of this action-packed movie in the cinema. Now, ahead of the film’s release, legendary actor Dharmendra has shown his support for SRK on Twitter. Sharing an old photo of himself with the actor, he wrote, “Shahrukh, Bete. Wish you great luck for Jawan."

Shah Rukh, Bete💕 wish you a great luck 👍 for Jawan🙏. pic.twitter.com/33B62b4TA1— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 6, 2023

Fans wasted no time in expressing their excitement, flooding the comments section with their enthusiasm. One user wrote, “Dharam jee you are the true Jawan!,” while another user wrote, “Thank you so much sir from all srk sir fans.” A fan comment read, “Thank you, sir. You are the OG Jawan.”

At the Gadar 2 success party, Shah Rukh Khan joined the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby, for a group photograph, showcasing their enduring friendship. In a heartwarming video, the actors were seen engaging in a conversation. During their exchange, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that his son, Aryan Khan, had watched Gadar 2 and thoroughly enjoyed it.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan shared the much-anticipated trailer of the film on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer is out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment production, directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan with co-producer Gaurav Verma. This film will serve as Nayanthara’s debut in Bollywood and boasts stellar performances from Vijay Sethupathi, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Priyamani, and others. Additionally, the film will include a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Meanwhile, Jawan has been making waves in overseas advance bookings as well. According to Business Today, the overseas advance booking collections for the film have reached an impressive $200,000 as of August 28, which is slightly over Rs 1.65 crore. It’s worth noting that advance bookings for this Shah Rukh Khan starrer were made available at 450 locations. The advance bookings have also commenced in countries such as Germany, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia.