To Troll's Vulgar Comment, Anasuya Bharadwaj Pays Back In The Same Coin

A prominent figure in the Telugu industry, Anasuya Bharadwaj, continues to make headlines with her versatile career as an actress, television presenter, and host. With notable performances in films such as Kshanam (2016), Khiladi (2022), and Pushpa (2021), Anasuya has captivated audiences with her talent and on-screen presence. Her journey in the entertainment world began as a news presenter on Sakshi TV, laying the foundation for her successful career. But, Anasuya recently found herself caught in a heated exchange with a netizen on Twitter, leading to a vulgar conversation. The incident unfolded when popular Telugu presenter Rashmi Gautam’s comment about Hinduism sparked reactions from netizens. The discourse centred around discrimination faced by backward groups within different religions. Amid this conversation, a netizen made a derogatory remark, referring to Anasuya as “Anasuya auntie."

This led to further discussion over the topic, and Anasuya got into the conversation as one of the users referred to her name while commenting. One of the netizens commented that “Some people from the industry have b***s to speak on this kind of topic, unlike Anasuya auntie". To this, she replied using inappropriate words, stating: “Hello! Please allow me to correct you. I don’t have (***), but I do have (****) to talk on matters of which I am fully aware. And none of us needs to be concerned with everything. Reacting to things is entirely subjective. Is it correct to believe that everyone should be like that, uncle?"

The incident garnered mixed reactions from the audience, with some expressing disappointment in her behaviour as an actor, while others deemed her response unnecessary.

This is not the first time Anasuya has courted controversy on social media platforms. Before this incident, she stirred up chaos by commenting on actor Vijay Deverakonda. Critics claim that these controversies might be deliberate PR stunts to garner attention and maintain relevance in the industry.

Recently, Anasuya shared pictures of her family vacation on social media, which triggered mixed reactions from netizens. Some trolled her for frequently posting pictures in a bikini with her family, while others urged her to diversify her content. Amid the criticism, Anasuya continued to post pictures of her family, disregarding negative comments.

Anasuya has been presented with promising opportunities. She is rumoured to appear in an item song in an important film by director Anil Ravipudi. Initially, the song was intended for Tamannaah, but due to her demanding remuneration, the makers are considering Anasuya for the role. The actress has previously showcased her talent in various item songs.

Anasuya’s work life is flourishing, evident by her involvement in a Malayalam film and her expanded role in “Pushpa-2." She is actively engaged in different web series, further establishing her versatility as an entertainer.

With her eventful journey in the Telugu industry, Anasuya Bharadwaj continues to make strides in her profession, provoking both admiration and criticism from audiences. Her dynamic career trajectory and ability to tackle diverse roles keep her at the forefront of the entertainment industry’s ever-evolving landscape.