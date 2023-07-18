Tollywood's Winning Combo: Actor-Directors Who Scored Three Consecutive Blockbusters

The Telugu film industry has some of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. From Chiranjeevi to Nandamuri Balakrishna to Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and Prabhas, these actors have left an indelible mark on the audience through their fantastic performances. One important factor in bringing out the best in them is the director. Many popular directors in Tollywood have given some of the biggest hits to these actors. So, let’s look at the director-actor duo who have given a hattrick of hits together:

Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli: Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli are one of the most popular actor-director duos in Tollywood. They both have a hattrick of hits together. They first did Student No. 1 in 2001, which was a decent hit. After that, the duo collaborated again with Simhadri, which became a huge hit both at the box office and critically. They once again collaborated with RRR, which was a huge hit and got global recognition as well.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas: Allu Arjun and Trivikram are a superhit duo. They have worked on various films together, and they have all been hits at the box office. They first worked together in Julayi, which received a great response. Then they worked for S/O Satyamurthy and were declared mass entertainers. After that, they collaborated once again for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which became a super hit among the audience.

Prabhas and SS Rajamouli: Prabhas and SS Rajamouli are iconic actor-director duos in Tollywood. They first collaborated in 2005 with Chatrapathi, where Prabhas played the role of Sivaji. Then, after a long gap, the duo united for Baahubali: Part 1 and Baahubali: Part 2. Both films changed the history of cinema and were massive hits all over the country.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu: NBK and Boyapati Srinu first worked in Simha, which became a massive hit among the audience. Soon they collaborated once again for Legend, which again received a great response. Recently, the actor-director duo was seen in Akhanda.

Chiranjeevi and Raghavendra Rao: Megastar Chiranjeevi and veteran director Raghavendra Rao gave massive hits during the 90s together. The first hit film was 1990’s Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. Then, they collaborated on Rowdy Alludu, which also received a great response. In 1992, they had another hit with Gharana Mogudu.