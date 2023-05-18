CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Tom Cruise Copies Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan In Mission: Impossible 7 Trailer? Netizens Think So
1-MIN READ

Tom Cruise Copies Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan In Mission: Impossible 7 Trailer? Netizens Think So

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 11:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Mission: Impossible 7 will hit theaters on July 12, 2023 whereas Pathaan was released in January this year. (Photos: Twitter)

Mission: Impossible 7 will hit theaters on July 12, 2023 whereas Pathaan was released in January this year. (Photos: Twitter)

Netizens think the trailer of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One resembles to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which was released in January this year.

Tom Cruise dropped the trailer of his upcoming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One on Wednesday. The trailer depicted how IMF agent Ethan Hunt is back to track down a new weapon that threatens all of humanity. The trailer is undoubtedly a treat for action lovers. However, a section of audience thinks the trailer also resembles to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which was released in January this year.

In the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer, Tom Cruise can be seen risking his life and taking part in several death-defying stunts. In one of the sequences, he can also be seen hanging off a clip. Another scene shows a train crashing. This has reminded SRK fans of his spy thriller, Pathaan.

Soon after the trailer was released, several social media users took to Twitter to draw comparisons between the two movies. “Few days ago, I saw the whole twitter making fun of #Pathaan train scene just because it accidentally has similarity with Jackie Chan cartoon. But now that #MissionImpossible also has similar action scenes, nobody will say anything," one of the tweets read.

    In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

    The film will hit theaters on July 12, 2023.

    About the Author
    Chirag Sehgal
    Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS.
    1. Tom Cruise
    2. Shah Rukh Khan
    3. Pathaan
    4. Mission Impossible
    5. bollywood
    first published:May 18, 2023, 11:07 IST
    last updated:May 18, 2023, 11:07 IST