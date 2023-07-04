Tom Cruise Plans To See Both Barbie And Oppenheimer On Opening Weekend

The simultaneous release of the highly anticipated movies Barbie and Oppenheimer has sparked excitement among moviegoers, leading to a dilemma for some as they plan which film to watch first. Termed ‘Barbenheimer’ by fans, the back-to-back double feature option has caught the attention of celebrities too, including Tom Cruise. Although he won’t be watching them on the same day, Cruise shared his plans to catch Cillian Murphy starrer on Friday and then enjoy Margot Robbie’s film on Saturday.

In a conversation with Sydney Morning Herald, Tom said, “I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I’ll see them opening weekend.”

Tom Cruise further expressed his love for visiting movie theatres, reminiscing about his upbringing surrounded by films on the big screen. As an actor, he values the experience that cinema offers “and to have that as a community and an industry, it’s important. I still go the movies."

Tom Cruise shows no signs of slowing down in his career, aiming to match the legendary Harrison Ford’s achievements. Ford recently completed his fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise and Cruise is planning to achieve similar milestones. Praising the Star Wars star as a true legend, Cruise said, “I hope to be still going; I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him.”

Seems like Cruise is inspired by Ford’s career and has expressed his desire to continue making Mission: Impossible films until he reaches a similar age. This revelation indicates that the MI series is not coming to an end, contrary to previous claims that Dead Reckoning Part Two would be the franchise’s final film.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise celebrated his 61st birthday by attending the Australian premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One at Darling Harbour’s International Convention Centre in Sydney. The actor was accompanied by his talented co-stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Simon Pegg, along with director Christopher McQuarrie.

July is shaping up to be an exciting month for moviegoers with several highly anticipated films set to hit the theatres. Just a week before the release of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, fans will be treated to the action-packed thrill of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One on July 12.