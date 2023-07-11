Tom Cruise Reveals The 'Weirdest Story' He Has Ever Heard About Himself

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One director, Chris McQuarrie, in his interview with Sunday Times, had a lot to reveal about the film, superstar Tom Cruise, his 20-year-old friendship with him and a lot more. The Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell starrer, after several release date delays, arrived in UK cinemas on July 10, two days ahead of its US release on July 12.

Many know that Tom Cruise loves to do all his stunts himself and often shares glimpses of the same on his social media, however, there is a less-known rumour about the actor that the world doesn’t know. An important thing to be stressed is that it is the ‘weirdest story’ the actor has ever heard about himself.

And now, in his interview with a popular daily, director Chris McQuarrie said that despite being known for high-flying stunts, Tom Cruise is actually a ‘down to earth’ guy. Talking about his friend of almost 20 years with The Mission Impossible actor, McQuarrie said that he asked Cruise when they first met in 2006 to share the “weirdest story you’ve heard about yourself.”

And, according to the director, “Cruise laughed and said the greatest myth about him was that people on set ‘were not allowed to look me in the eye.’” In a report published by CNN, they mentioned reaching out to the actor for his comment.

For the unversed, McQuarrie has directed the last three Mission: Impossible movies and produced the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick last year.

Tom Cruise-Hayley Atwell Romance Rumours

Rumours of Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise’s relationship were doing the rounds throughout the production. The actress opened up about them and described Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie as “sort of two uncles" and also expressed her frustration with the baseless assumptions and speculations surrounding their working relationship.

Hayley Atwell said to the British outlet, “I would be like, ‘Ooh, there are some weird rumours, and it feels base. It feels a little dirty. It feels grubby. It’s not what I’m about.’ Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?" quoted USA TODAY.