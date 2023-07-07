Tom Cruise Salary: How Much Has The Hollywood Superstar Earned From Mission Impossible Movies?

Tom Cruise has consistently proven himself as a bankable star with his numerous blockbuster films. Known for his charismatic performances and dedication to his craft, Tom has garnered a massive global following over the years. His 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick, played a pivotal role in reviving the Hollywood industry, which was heavily impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. Now, the actor is set to bring a massive change and make a significant sum with his upcoming project, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Let’s delve into Cruise’s salary per movie for the Mission: Impossible franchise.

According to Cosmopolitan, for the first instalment of the Mission Impossible series, Tom earned a staggering $70 million, solidifying his status as one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. As the franchise gained momentum, Tom’s remuneration rose even higher, reaching $100 million for his role in the sequel. While his compensation slightly dipped for part 3, he still received an impressive $75 million for the film.

The success of the Mission Impossible franchise reached new heights with the release of Ghost Protocol, and Tom’s remuneration also witnessed a significant jump. The film’s immense popularity and box office success help him gain a massive paycheck of $145 million. As the franchise continued to entertain audiences, Tom’s earnings for Rogue Nation climbed even higher, as he earned $150 million.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise’s exact salary for Mission Impossible: Fallout has not been officially disclosed. However, considering the film’s tremendous success at the box office, it can be assumed that his salary must have been substantial. Considering Tom’s rumoured upfront salary of $28 million, combined with the film’s performance, his overall compensation for Fallout was significant.

Tom’s fee for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is reported to be $14 million. Additionally, he has secured a deal with the production house that includes a share in profits from ticket sales, digital rights, satellite rights and more. Tom’s total salary for MI 7 is expected to be over $150 million.

The exact amount will depend on the success and performance of the film in various markets and platforms.

Meanwhile, the release of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is just around the corner and alongside Tom Cruise, the action-packed film also stars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson and Hayley Atwell.