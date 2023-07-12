Tom Cruise Surprises Fans at Mission Impossible 7 Screenings in Toronto, DC, Atlanta; Videos Go Viral

Tom Cruise is cruising through the East Coast, surprising fans at the preview screening of his newly released film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One aka Mission Impossible 7. The Hollywood superstar made his way to Toronto, Washington DC and Atlanta to greet fans watching MI7 in theatres. He was joined by Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie.

A video from Toronto revealed that moviegoers were pleasantly surprised after Tom and Christopher walked into the screening. They were welcomed with appaluse and hoots. Fans were heard telling Tom that they love him and he reciprocated it by saying ‘I love you too.’ A surprised fan was also heard telling Tom that they didn’t know he was in town. Tom hilariously replied, “I didn’t know I was here." He spoke to fans about the film and said that it was an honour to make films for them. “We love movies, and we love you all and thank you very much, we’re grateful. Have a great summer!"

Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) & Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) surprised a lucky group of #MissionImpossible7 fans during the advanced screening of #DeadReckoningPartOne’ in Toronto & everybody went NUTS. ❤️Will you be watching when the movie comes out July 12? pic.twitter.com/GjxwEsNdO4 — Etalk (@etalkCTV) July 11, 2023

Tom was seen posing with a theatre full of fans in Atlanta and was seen talking to fans gathered to watch Mission: Impossible 7 in a theatre in Washington DC.

The seventh film in the franchise, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One revolves around Ethan’s new impossible mission: fighting against an AI. The agent reunites with his friends Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) to tackle the new digital weapon. Throughout the movie, Ethan and his team travel through Rome, Venice and the Alps to fight the AI agent.

News18’s review of the movie reads: “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is not a perfect movie but it is a treat for Tom Cruise fans. The film is not only shouldered by Cruise but also by the ladies of the movie."