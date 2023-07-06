Actor Tom Cruise’s seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is releasing on July 12. The actor, who recently turned 61, shared that he has no plans to stop acting in the franchise and is looking at Harrison Ford for inspiration.

“Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” Tom told The Sydney Morning Herald and added, “I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.”

Harrison, who recently returned to his character Dr. Henry Walton Jones for the last time in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, shot the movie at the age of 80. While the film is the actor’s last stint as the legendary Indiana Jones, he has not quit acting.

“I don’t do well when I don’t have work,” Ford said in an interview for CNN. “I love to work… I love to feel useful. It’s my Jones, I want to be helpful,” he added.

When asked what Harrison liked about acting, he said, “It is the people that you get to work with. The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration… it’s the combined ambition, somehow forged from words on a page. I don’t plan what I want to do in a scene and I don’t feel obliged to do anything but I am naturally affected by the things that I work on.”

Meanwhile, talking about Mission Impossible 7, in the film, Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt. He and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.