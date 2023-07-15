Tom Holland's Gay Sex Scene From The Crowded Room Goes Viral, Netizens 'Worry' For Zendaya

Tom Holland’s gay sex scene from his latest show The Crowded Room is going viral on social media. The show presents the story of Billy Milligan, the first person acquitted of a crime due to dissociative identity disorder. The Crowded Room also stars Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, and Sasha Lane in key roles.

In the clip from the show that is now going viral on social media, Tom’s character can be seen dressed in a black blouse and matching pants. With long hair and kohled eyes, he enters a gay club and dances with a man before they indulge in sex. Later in the clip, Tom Holland can be seen dancing in a room. Watch the viral clip here:

tom holland cruising a gay bar and taking bbc in the crowded room > > pic.twitter.com/GOkqZ9qNGO— quinn (@outtaminds) July 14, 2023

Tom Holland’s gay sex scene from the show has left netizens completely stunned who are impressed with their favourite Spider-Man’s never-seen-before avatar. It has also triggered a meme fest on social media with fans joking about how Tom’s girlfriend and actress Zendaya would react to the scene. Check out some of the tweets here:

tom holland wearing eyeliner & showing us chest is something i never knew i needed pic.twitter.com/l9WUetjk8j— mara (@PARKERSFlLMS) July 14, 2023

Zendaya as soon as Tom Holland gets home pic.twitter.com/d6c3yxPlxe— Perkio 💊 (@ihysmurkk) July 15, 2023

Crazy how Tom Holland and Zendaya broke the internet with these scenes within a month😭 pic.twitter.com/etsmNpZzin— . (@TheMusialaLad) July 15, 2023

Zendaya seeing Tom Holland getting backshots in a bathroom stallpic.twitter.com/f3fBIUrg4A— . (@TheMusialaLad) July 15, 2023

so glad to see tom holland continuing the peter parker tradition of having hot gay sex pic.twitter.com/g104YeGFfS— hotdog water (@saltysauerkraut) July 15, 2023

Tom Holland and Zendaya met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming and fell in love with each other. However, for a long time, the two did not officially confirm their relationship. Last year, they were caught sharing a kiss in a car following which they confirmed their love relationship.