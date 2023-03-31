Tom Holland and Zendaya Land In Mumbai, Spider-Man No Way Home Stars Spotted at Airport; See Pics

International star Tom Holland and Zendaya are in India. The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport on Friday afternoon and we cannot keep calm. The Marvel Cinematic Universe stars was seen escorted out of the private airport in Mumbai to his car.

Tom Holland was seen wearing a casual outfit for his flight, sporting a salmon tee with a denim jacket, a baseball cap, and a pair of denim pants. The actor was seen carrying a small backpack as he made his way to the car. His Spider-Man co-star and girlfriend Zendaya also appeared in a casual fit.

Tom Holland had previously revealed he wanted to visit India. During the promotion of Uncharted last year, Tom revealed he had a list of places he wanted to visit. As reported by IANS, the actor said, “I am a big fan of India but as I said I never got a chance to go there. I am grateful to my fans in India for the kind of love and support I have received.”

“I am coming with my new film and I hope the Indian audiences will like it too. I would love to come to India someday to meet my Indian fans or maybe someday shoot a film there too. I would love to see every part of it including the Taj Mahal in India. Everything there is very beautiful. I am very keen to travel all over India," he added.

Tom has also often spoken about his love for Indian cuisine. Coincidentally, Tom and Zendaya touched down in India a few days after they were spotted at a high-end Indian restaurant in the UK. Pictures of their visit went viral on social media earlier this week. We hope the couple enjoys their stay in India and we cannot wait to see what they are up to while they are here.

