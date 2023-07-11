Tom Holland Was One a Drunkard, Spider-Man Star Opens Up On Battling Alcoholism

Spider-Man star Tom Holland enjoys a massive fan following today and is widely loved by all. However, there was a time when the actor was addicted to alcohol. In a recent interview, Holland opened up about the same and shared how there was a time when ‘all I could think about was having a drink’.

Tom Holland was speaking to Jay Shetty on his podcast when he revealed that he inherited his drinking habits from his mother’s side of the family and shared that his mom has also given up drinking along with him.

“One of the problems with alcohol is that if you came out with alcohol right now, and alcohol wasn’t a thing, and you were like, ‘I’ve invented this drink that’ll make you either really happy, or really aggressive, or really stupid, and we’re just going to sell it to the masses’, people will be like, ‘No, mate, keep your funky juice, we don’t want that, that sounds terrible’,” he said.

The 27-year-old actor further revealed that he started to drink in order to feel more comfortable in social gatherings. “I’ve had periods in my life where I’ve given up drinking and gone back to drinking, but this time, it was just different. I really worked to change my mindset, and I asked myself, ‘Why do you drink?’ And a lot of the time, my answer would be, ‘To feel more comfortable in a social environment’. And I just put myself in those environments. I’d force myself to hang out, and go to a club, go to a bar, go to a dinner,” he shared.

During the interaction, Tom Holland also admitted that he started to avoid such places in order to avoid drinking. However, he soon realised that there is a problem if he is enjoying only when he is drinking. “With me, most of it is just the ritual of cracking something open and sharing it with friends and drinking it. Whether it’s sparkling water or beer, I now can’t see a difference,” the actor concluded.