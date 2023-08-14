Tovino Thomas Files A Defamation Case Against Social Media User

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas recently filed a defamation suit against an Instagram user. The actor made a complaint to the Director General of Police seeking action against the user and has registered an FIR regarding him at the Panangadu Police Station.

According to the reports, the social media user has been continuously abusing the actor in his posts. Tovino is said to have also shared a link to the user’s posts on Instagram as evidence. Meanwhile, the police have assured him that the investigation is underway.

On the professional front, Tovino will soon be seen in the upcoming film Ajayante Randam Moshanam. As per reports, the actor is said to essay three characters in the movie. The film is touted as a period-action drama that is said to have exhilarating action sequences and impressive visuals. The movie is directed by debutant Jithin Lal and also features Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi as the three female leads.

Tovino is currently filming Lal Jr.’s Nadikar Thilakam, which also stars Soubin Shahir in a lead role.

After Nadikar Thilakam, Tovino will join Identity, an action thriller by the makers of Forensic. Trisha is the female lead in the movie, which also features Vinay Rai in a major role. With this film, Tovino and Trisha will mark their first on-screen presence.

Identity is mounted on a large scale in the presence of a Hollywood stunt director whose name is yet to be revealed. As per reports, the movie is said to be a high-octane action thriller. This multilingual film is set to go on the floor in September. The major portion of the movie will be shot in locations like Ernakulam, Mauritius, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore.

The film is backed jointly by Kochumon and Raju Malliath under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. The movie also stars Madonna Sebastian, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, the cinematography of the film is handled by Akhil George.

Earlier, Tovino Thomas has worked in popular movies like Kala, Minnal Murali, Mayaanadhi, Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, Naradan, Dear Friend, Thallumaala, Forensic, and Edakkad Battalion 06, to name a few.