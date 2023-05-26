Tovino Thomas Starrer 2018's Telugu Version Released

The Malayalam movie 2018 opened to the theatres on May 5 and is already a hit amongst movie-goers. It captures the catastrophic consequences of the floods in Kerala in 2018 and how people from all walks of life came together to help each other out during this crisis and survived the calamity. The movie features Tovino Thomas, Tanvi Ram, Kalaiyarasan, Kunchacko Boban, Narain and Gauthami Nair and is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph.

Such is the craze for the movie, that it was dubbed in Tamil and released in more than 100 theatres in the state. And with box-office records being broken by the film, apart from Tamil, it has now been dubbed in Telugu as well and hit the silver screens today.

As per the latest reports, the movie, 2018, has broken a number of box office records in Kerala/

Reportedly, the Tovino Thomas-starrer collected around Rs 146 crore worldwide so far. It is Rs 6 crore short of breaking the records of a superhit movie titled Pulimurugan (Rs 152 crore), which was directed by Vysakh and headlined by Mohanlal.

Apart from being well-received by the audience, even stars like Naga Chaitanya applauded the movie, the entire cast and crew and reportedly claimed it to be “hard-hitting and emotional". Actor Anand Deverakonda too appreciated the special effects of the movie. He called some sequences to be “race and some others are emotional". He even asked the director about the shooting process of the flooding scenes. The actor further added that even if visual effects were used, it’s difficult to spot CGI on the screen.