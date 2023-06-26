Tovino Thomas-starrer Anveshippin Kandethum's Shooting Wrapped

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is known for giving stellar acting performances in films like Mayaanadhi, Minnal Murali and others. As of now, he is gearing up to play the role of a police officer again after the film Kalki (2019). He will essay the character of a policeman Ananth Narayanan in the upcoming movie Anveshippin Kandethum directed by debutante Darwin Kuriakose.

According to the reports, the makers have wrapped up the shooting of this movie, which lasted for 80 days in two schedules. Currently, in the post-production stage, Anveshippin Kandethum is now all set to hit the big screens. Reportedly, this film has a massive budget and almost 70 actors comprise the star cast of this movie. Tovino shared an update regarding Anveshippin Kandethum on June 22. The update is in the form of a clip in which Tovino loads his revolver and then joins the cast and crew for a picture. “Investigation wrapped up, in front of you soon…," Tovino wrote in the caption. The clip has received 1.1 million views.

Anveshippin Kandethum’s debutante director Darwin Kuriakose unveiled the first look of the film on May 4, 2022. The look showed Tovino, in a police uniform and a miniature-sized photo of a girl as well. Social media users got the idea that Anveshippin Kandethum is touted to be a dark thriller. There are reports that this film will also focus on the emotional baggage of police officers.

Reportedly, the shooting for Anveshippin Kandethum has been done in Kottayam, Kattappana, Thodupuzha, Erattupetta and Kanjirappally. Indrans, Siddique, Jaffer Idukki, Baburaj, Harisree Ashokan, Nandu, Shammi Thilakan and others have also acted in this movie.

Aadhya Prasad will play the female lead. On the technical front, renowned screenwriter Jinu Abraham is associated with Anveshippin Kandethum, produced by Theatre Of Dreams. Girish Gangadharan is in charge of the cinematography while Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music. Saiju Sreedharan is responsible for the editing.

Besides Anveshippin Kandethum, Tovino also excelled in the role of Anoop in the film 2018 directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. Set in the backdrop of the 2018 Kerala floods, this film became a huge success at the box office.