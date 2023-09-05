Tovino Thomas Suffers Leg Injury On The Sets Of Nadikar Thilakam; Shooting Halted

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has been shooting for his upcoming mass entertainer, Nadikar Thilakam. This Jean Paul Lal directorial has been generating hype with each passing day. Tovino Thomas has sustained a leg injury during Nadikar Thilakam’s recent schedule, according to reports. The incident took place during its filming in Marampalli near Perumbavoor (Kerala). It is reported that the injury is not serious. The shooting has been stopped for the time being, as doctors advised Tovino Thomas to rest for a week. Jean-Paul Lal confirmed in a statement that the film’s shooting will resume after a week.

Last month, Nadikar Thilakam’s poster was revealed. It had sent fans into a frenzy. Tovino Thomas shared the poster on his social media handle. He was looking dapper in it. He can be seen donning long hair, posing with a cigarette in his mouth and wearing big sunglasses. Tovino Thomas will reportedly play a superstar in Nadikar Thilakam. The text in the poster reads, “Shine on, you crazy diamond.” Tovino Thomas captioned the poster, “Lights, Camera, Nadikar Thilakam! We’re thrilled to share a brand new poster with you as, with each passing shoot day, the magic of David and Bala in ‘Nadikar Thilakam’ keeps unfolding!"

Fans were in awe after the poster was released. One user wrote, “Respectful look, man!” Another commented, “Tovino is the next big star in the Malayalam Cinema.” Another one said, “Tovino Thomas is a style icon. He looks so hot.”

Tovino Thomas previously shared a tweet when Nadikar Thilakam’s shooting began. The tweet read, “Lights, Camera, Nadikar Thilakam! We’re thrilled to announce that the much-awaited shoot for Nadikar Thilakam begins on July 11, 2023! Get ready to witness the rise of a cinematic icon! Stay tuned for more updates and gear up for an unforgettable journey into the world of stardom.” Actors Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese and Suresh Krishna have been roped in for key roles in the film.