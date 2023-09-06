Trailer Of Ganesh-starrer Kannada Film Baanadariyalli Out

Kannada actor Ganesh-starrer much-awaited film Baanadariyalli will be released on September 28. And now, the makers have released the trailer of the movie, directed by Preetham Gubbi. Apart from the Kannada star, the movie also includes actress Rukmini Vasanth and Reeshma Nanaiah in lead roles. The story of the movie is written by the cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman while Preetham Gubbi wrote the screenplay. The trailer was released on Tuesday and has garnered more than one million views so far.

The film carries a tagline which says that this movie is not a love story but a story of love. As per the trailer, it is assumed that the story revolves around the lead hero Ganesh’s love and adventure in the jungles of Africa. The film has covered the Maasai Mara forest of Africa from which the scenes of the forest dwellers are also included in the movie.

Going by the Baanadariyalli trailer, it seems the lead actor Ganesh is playing the role of a cricketer and he falls in love with the actress Rukmini Vasanth’s character. In the last part of the trailer, the actor is heard saying that it’s hard to lose in love but harder to lose a loved one. With this, the fans are guessing that in the film either the couple breaks up or some unexpected incident happens between them. The trailer also showcases the bonding of Ganesh and Reeshma Nanaiah.

Baanadariyalli could’ve been the third movie of the actor Ganesh in 2022 but it got postponed. Preetham Gubbi’s directorial movie was initially planned to be released last year during Christmas. The makers then decided to release the movie on March 17, 2023.

It was again delayed and now the final release date has been announced. Baanadariyalli marks the fourth collaboration between Preetham Gubbi and actor Ganesh. The music of the film has been composed by Arjun Janya while the cinematography has been handled by Abhilash Kalathi.