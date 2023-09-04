Trailer Of Jayam Ravi And Nayanthara-starrer Iraivan Out

The much-anticipated movie of Tamil actor Jayam Ravi and actress Nayanthara is finally on the brink of release. Iraivan which is written and directed by I Ahmed will be released in theatres on September 28. And now, the makers have finally released the trailer of the movie.

Iraivan is billed as a commercial entertainer that will revolve around a psycho killer and a cop. The music for the movie is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. This film will mark the second collaboration between actor Jayam Ravi and director Ahmed after Jan Gana Mana. The movie is still in the production stage.

The trailer starts with the introduction of the actor Rahul Bose who is playing the role of the psycho killer. Jayam Ravi will essay the role of a police officer who believes that justice is served by killing criminals. The film revolves around the chase between the cop and the killer. As per the trailer, the antagonist of the movie has been given the nickname of Smiley Killer. The trailer promises a gory and disturbing crime thriller on cards.

As per reports, Nayanthara will be playing the role of Jayam Ravi’s wife in the movie. Iraivan is produced by Sudhan Sundaram & Jayaram G under the banner of Passion Studios. The movie also stars actor Narain, Ashish Vidyarthi Vijayalakshmi, Azhagam Perumal and Bagavathi Perumal, among others. The cinematography of the movie is done by Hai K Vedanth while the editing is done by JV Manikanda Balaji.

After this movie, Jayam Ravi will be seen in Siren. Apart from him, the movie will also star Keerthy Suresh and Anupama Paremshwaram. Siren is directed by the debutant director Anthony Bhagyaraj and it is touted to be a crime thriller.

Jayam Ravi’s 32nd film is also set to start production soon. The film is titled Genie. It will have the music by AR Rahman and will be directed by the director Arjunan.

On the other hand, Nayanthara will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming film Jawan which will release on September 7.