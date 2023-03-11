Actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to make her comeback to films after staying away from the spotlight for some time. On April 19, 2022, she welcomed her baby boy Neil Kitchlu. Kajal is now gearing up for her first box-office outing this year. She will essay a dual role in the film titled Ghosty, directed by Kalyaan. Production company Think Music India unveiled the trailer of this film on March 9, which has garnered more than 7,00,000 views so far.

Renowned comedian Yogi Babu has also been roped in to play the role of a don. Some might assume that the duo will be seen as a pair, but on the contrary, it feels that both actors will be seen at loggerheads with each other. Apart from these actors, Ghosty comprises an ensemble cast of Redin Kingsley, Thangadurai, Jagan, Oorvasi and Sathyan in pivotal roles.

Social media users went gaga over this trailer, particularly about Kajal making her comeback after a long time. She is known to ace every role with utmost perfection. Due to this ability, users can’t wait any longer to see Kajal entertain them with her acting prowess again — that, too, in a dual role.

Composer Sam CS’s music is also one of the talking points. Stakes are high for Ghosty because of Kalyaan’s direction and Yogi Babu’s comic timing.

Ghosty will be released on March 17 in theatres. It will narrate the story of a woman who becomes a police officer following his father’s footsteps. She is after a criminal who escaped from the custody of his father but starts experiencing paranormal activities in this process.

Read all the Latest Movies News here